Nuclear treaty review disappoints atomic bomb survivors

Survivors of the 1945 atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, expressed their disappointment in Tokyo today (27) at the failure to adopt a final document by the review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The leader of a group of survivors in Hiroshima, Mimaki Toshiyuki, said he could not help feeling that the treaty’s rules were useless under the current circumstances. He said his goal is to see nuclear weapons abolished while he is still alive, but considers the words “nuclear disarmament” to be even more unattainable now.

Effort

The leader of a group of survivors in Nagasaki, Kawano Koichi, said he felt that member countries lacked a commitment to compromise from the beginning.

He added that the failure of the treaty review conference to reach consensus again raises the question of how the world will react to the reality that the non-proliferation regime is not working.

He said that if the issue is not addressed, nuclear weapons will spiral out of control, a possibility he considers dire.