Rio starts rabies vaccination campaign

The Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (SMS), through the Municipal Institute of Sanitary Surveillance, Surveillance of Zoonoses and Agricultural Inspection (Ivisa), started today (27) the first stage of the rabies vaccination campaign for dogs and cats.

There are more than 135 vaccination posts on this first day of the campaign in neighborhoods in the south, center, north and on Ilha do Governador. Other regions of Rio will be served in the following stages.

“Take your animal, puppy, from three months onwards, and the [animais] adults if they are healthy. Rabies is a disease that has no cure. Vaccination is prevention”, said the president of Ivisa, Aline Borges.

Cause and effect

Caused by a virus, rabies is a zoonosis that can affect several mammals, but the main species involved in the disease cycle are dogs, cats, bats, foxes, wild dogs and marmosets. It is transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals, mainly by biting, scratching or licking. The disease is almost always fatal and is characterized by progressive encephalitis, leading to inflammation of the brain.



Vaccination post in Rio Comprido was one of the most sought after – Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brazil

At the end a male teenager who had contracted rabies in the Federal District did not resist the disease and died.