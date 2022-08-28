Pope Francis swears in 20 new cardinals

Pope Francis participated today (13), at the Vatican, in the inauguration ceremony of 20 new cardinals of the Catholic Church, two of whom are Brazilian: the Archbishop of the Amazon, Dom Leonardo Steiner, and the Archbishop of Brasília, Dom Paulo Cezar Costa.

The so-called Ordinary Public Consistory, a meeting in which new cardinals are sworn in, was held in St. Peter’s Basilica, and can be seen on the Holy See’s website. This year’s consistory is expected to assist the pope in deciding on requests for canonization.

With the inauguration, Brazil now has eight members in the College of Cardinals, the body responsible for making the main decisions and, in practice, occupying positions and active roles in the administration of the Vatican. In the last update, made on August 8, there were 206 cardinals on the list of the Holy See, still not including those sworn in this Saturday.

Of these, 116 are electors, that is, they are under 80 years old and participate in the council to choose new popes, for example, being able to vote and be voted on. With the two new cardinals, Brazil now has six voters.

Last July, at the end of his trip to Canada, Pope Francis revealed the possibility that he could resign because of his health condition, although not in the short term. The 85-year-old pontiff experiences knee pain and mobility difficulties brought on by other health problems.

Brazilians

The Brazilian cardinals who took office today were appointed in May. Franciscan as well as the pope, Dom Leonardo Steiner was born in Santa Catarina and has twice held the general direction of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB). He was named Archbishop of Manaus in 2019 and now becomes the first cardinal from the Brazilian Amazon region to take office at the College of Cardinals. His appointment was expected given the emphasis placed on environmental issues during Francis’ papacy.

“The Amazonian communities are very grateful, all very happy for this nomination. This is a feeling that I carry, of gratitude, not as a personal matter, but as a service to the Church in the Amazon,” Steiner told the Vatican news agency before the inauguration.

Dom Paulo Cezar Costa was parish priest of several cities in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, such as Vassouras and Valença, and, in 2011, he was appointed by the Pope as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro. In 2013, he was managing director of World Youth Day in Rio. The cardinal became Bishop of São Carlos in 2016 and Archbishop of Brasília in 2020.

“Pope Francis took the cardinalate well to the periphery of the world, many places that had never seen cardinals, Pope Francis appointed cardinals. It is what he has pointed out on his way to the Church. He wants a Church that goes to the peripheries, human, existential, the peripheries of the world”, said Bishop Paulo Cezar Costa this Saturday, in an interview with Vatican radio.