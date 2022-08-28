Liverpool equal England’s biggest 9-0 win over Bournemouth

Liverpool took their first win of the season in an impressive fashion as they tied for the biggest rout in Premier League history with 9-0 over newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

Two goals in the first six minutes from Luis Díaz and Harvey Elliott put the hosts in a commanding position right away.

An impressive shot from England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold at the angle gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Roberto Firmino put his name on the scoreboard three minutes later.

Liverpool had not yet finished and scored the fifth before the break, with a Virgil Van Dijk header from a corner. Chris Mepham’s own goal left the visitors with the prospect of an embarrassing defeat.

A close-range finish from Firmino kept the scoreboard moving, and a goal from Fábio Carvalho, who had come off the bench, left fans dreaming of the record.

Díaz scored the ninth headed goal, with Liverpool still having five minutes to go to become the first team to score 10 times in a Premier League game, the modern era of the Premier League, which has been around since 1992. But despite some scares in the In the end, Bournemouth did just enough to avoid that disgrace.

