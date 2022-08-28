The oldest candidate in the elections is 5 times the age of the youngest

The oldest candidate to apply for registration in the 2022 Elections is José Ribamar Cutrim Gomes, 95, who is running for a seat as a federal deputy for the PRTB (Partido Renovador Trabalhista Brazileiro) in Rio de Janeiro. He was born in 1927, the year Rio Grande do Norte became the first Brazilian state to validate the female vote. The candidate was born in São Luís, Maranhão.

Cutrim’s age is five times that of the youngest candidate in this year’s election, 18-year-old Pamela Kathellen Silva Mendes. She tries to be a state deputy in Pernambuco, by PMN (National Mobilization Party), and declared himself as indigenous to the Electoral Court. In the occupation field, the option “others” appears.

Cutrim, in turn, is from São Luís, declared himself white and retired. This is the first election in which he has run, according to the Electoral Justice’s campaign accounts and candidacies page.

Age groups

The age group between 45 and 49 years old is the one with the most candidates – 4,762 – accounting for all the positions disputed in the 2022 Elections – president, governor, senator and federal and state or district deputies.

Then comes the age group between 40 and 44 years old, with 4,519 candidates, followed by 55 to 59 years old (4,516), 60 to 64 years old (3,857) and 30 to 34 years old (3,118). Final numbers may still vary, as some candidates must still have their registration application denied by the Electoral Justice.

This and other curiosities can be found in the Electoral Statistics System, an online repository where the Electoral Court updates information on candidates, electorate and polling station, among others.