Check the day of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic

The second weekend of the election campaign moved the agenda of most presidential candidates. This Saturday (27), some opted for meetings and walks to expand contact with voters. Others produced campaign material and participated in internal meetings.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) returned to Osasco (SP), where he had already been last week. This time, he participated in the launch of the campaign of candidate for federal deputy Mônica Veloso. At night, Ciro broadcasts online to launch the channel where he plans to release videos and detail campaign proposals.

The presidential candidate Eymael (DC) participated, in the morning, in a walk on Rua 25 de Março, a popular shopping mall in downtown São Paulo.

Felipe D’Avila (Novo) fulfilled his schedule in Belo Horizonte. Speaking to party activists alongside the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, the presidential candidate said that it is necessary to return to generating employment and income. “If Brazil doesn’t grow, we won’t be able to solve the country’s other problems. To grow, you need seriousness, public management, competence, leadership and, above all, character”, he highlighted.

Reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was in Vitória da Conquista (BA), where he participated in a motorcycle and a rally. Claiming to have received from God “the great mission of being president”, he evaluated that, due to the covid-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the country “went through difficult times”. “But Brazil emerged. our numbers in terms of the economy are among the best in the world – which is increasingly looking at us, because without Brazil, the world will go hungry”, he declared, noting that he will not admit any action against democracy or freedom.

Léo Péricles (UP) campaigned in the city of Rio de Janeiro. He received a letter of commitment from the student movement, representatives of the National Federation of Students in Technical Education and the Association of Secondary Students of Rio de Janeiro. He then participated in the launch of Giovana Almeida’s candidacy for state deputy.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had no campaign commitments this Saturday.

Pablo Marçal (Pros) started the day with an interview. In the afternoon, he was at the Interlagos Circuit, in São Paulo, where he met with businessmen before giving a presentation at an automobile event.

Roberto Jefferson (PTB) is under house arrest and has not fulfilled his public agenda.

Candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) participated, in the morning, in the launch of the campaign for the re-election of deputies in Ribeirão Preto (SP). “We are ready to really change Brazil, to guarantee equality for people, with a new administration, with the soul of a woman and the heart of a mother. When a mother sees another mother’s child go hungry, I say: no child, from next year, will go hungry in Brazil. There can be no shortage of money to feed our children”. In the afternoon, she visits the Hospital do Amor, in Barretos (SP), and goes to São Paulo to record electoral propaganda.

Sofia Manzano (PCB) took a morning walk along the sidewalk in front of the Ouro Verde Theater, in Londrina (PR). Afterwards, she went to Curitiba, where she participates, at 7 pm, in the debate What to Expect in these Elections?, at Livraria Vertov. After the event, at the same place, she gives a press conference.

Soraya Thronicke (União Brazil) participates in the recording for electoral propaganda, in addition to a meeting with the communication advisory team and media training.

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) fulfilled her schedule in São Paulo. In the morning, she did a walk and leafleting in Vila São Pedro, in São Bernardo do Campo. “Talking to the fairgrounds and the population, we noticed that the fair is empty and the prices are very high, as a result of the rampant inflation. And, on the other hand, unemployment and tight wages. It is necessary to end international price parity in order to lower the price of food, cooking gas and fuel”. Still in São Bernardo do Campo, the candidate participates in a plenary session with supporters.