Corinthians beats Palmeiras in the 1st game of the Women’s Brazileirão semi-final

Playing at home, at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, for an audience of more than 13,000 people, Corinthians took the lead in the semi-final of the Women’s Brazileirão (Serie A1) by beating rivals Palmeiras 2-1 this Saturday (27) . The goals of Brabas – nickname of the women’s team of Corinthians – were scored by Adriana and Jaqueline, while Camilinha scored for Palestrinas. With the result, Alvinegro from São Paulo needs only a draw to advance to their sixth consecutive decision in the competition and thus try their fourth title. Palestrinas, on the other hand, need a victory: if it’s by a goal difference, the spot will be defined on penalties. Any other margin classifies the Brabas.

He gave @SCCPutFemale at the Derby! Important victory in the first leg… Too good, Timão! #SemisBrFem pic.twitter.com/yQ96bXrOXu — Brazileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) August 27, 2022

The history of the match was changed before the two minutes of ball rolling. Adriana received on the left, adjusted to the right leg and kicked to cover the goalkeeper Jully and score a goal for Corinthians. Palmeiras, owner of the best campaign in the first phase, saw things get complicated from the beginning.

In a first half of better chances for the Brabas – Adriana almost scored again in a move very similar to the first goal – Palmeiras was surgical. In the 40th minute, Bia Zaneratto put a perfect ball in depth for Camilinha. She straightened her body and hit it cross with her left leg, beating goalkeeper Lelê.

Palestrinas breathed with equality, but repeated the same mistake of the first stage when returning from the locker room. With two minutes, after a corner kick from the right, Adriana deflected to the middle of the area and Jaqueline completed for the nets, making 2 to 1 for Corinthians.

Time to go along with the Brabas to celebrate Jaque’s goal 2Q I 9 min I Corinthians 2 x 1 Palmeiras pic.twitter.com/hDpIuhNI8b — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPutFeminino) August 27, 2022

The second half had important chances from both teams, but it ended up being marked by a throw outside the four lines. Members of the two technical committees had a disagreement when the game was in the final stretch and the match was paralyzed for a long time. The balance: two expulsions on the bench at Palmeiras (including coach Ricardo Belli) and one at Corinthians, whose coach Arthur Elias received the yellow card. Plus another 11 minutes of added time.

The Brabas held the advantage and are now playing for a draw in the return match, on September 10, at Allianz Parque.