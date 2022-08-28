With an exclusively female presentation, A Voz do Brazil makes history

The program The Voice of Brazil The beginning of another historical period. For the first time in 87 years, the first 25 minutes of the program dedicated to the Federal Executive Branch are officially presented by two women. straight from the studios Brazil Communication Company (EBC)in Brasília, journalists Gabriela Mendes and Mariana Jungmann took over the bench as titular presenters of what is considered one of the oldest newscasts in the world.

The Director of Journalism at EBC, Sirlei Batista, points to valuing women as one of the management principles. “The majority of senior management positions are held by women. They are qualified, strong professionals committed to quality journalism”, says Sirlei.

The CEO, Glen Valente, highlights that the constant search for innovation and appreciation of women has been a principle in all vehicles of the company. EBC. “At the end of 2021, it was the first time that the iconic phrase ‘Em Brasília, 19 horas’ was uttered by a woman. Now, the female voice has gained even more space with two titular presenters. This is a historic and very important moment”, said Valente.

Gabriela Mendes is part of the effective staff of EBC, 17 years ago. She worked in the clipping area and as a producer, reporter, editor, presenter and report coordinator, in the extinct NBR TV. In 2017, she was invited to present The Voice of Brazil. On November 16, 2021, the journalist also made history. On the occasion, the famous phrase ‘Em Brasília, 19 hours’ gained female voice for the first time.

Journalist Mariana Jungmann is at EBC since October 2007. During this period, he worked at Brazil Agency for 10 years, most of them as a sectorist in the National Congress. Soon after, he was also part of the TV Braziland since March 2022, has been part of the team of The Voice of Brazil as coordinator, when she became the substitute presenter, effective as the holder of the presenter’s post.

The Voice of Brazil disseminates information about government actions to citizens in the most distant parts of the country. The program is shown from Monday to Friday (with the exception of holidays).

Listen through the website or social media: @avozdobrasil.