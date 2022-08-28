Bom Retiro, in São Paulo, hosts the Korean Culture Festival

The Bom Retiro neighborhood, in the central region of the capital of São Paulo, receives today (27) and tomorrow (28) the 15th edition of the Korean Culture Festival. The event is part of the tributes to Korean Culture Day and 59 Years of Korean Immigration in Brazil.

There will be two days with a special program of shows of singing and dancing, with attractions from South Korea, as well as Brazilian dance groups, singers and K-Pop covers, shows and activities that allow the public to know a little more about Korean culture through art, gastronomy, sport and fashion.

The festival is organized by the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil (CCCB), in partnership with the Brazilian Association of Koreans, and will have a space reserved for the Bom Retiro Fair. The multicultural event will have several stalls with Korean food, crafts and souvenirs of K-pop groups and K-Drama stars. The fair also brings together products from the culture and gastronomy of other communities that founded and live together in the neighborhood.

Admission is free, and the attractions start at 2 pm, at Praça Coronel Fernando Prestes (near the Tiradentes Metro station).

To find out about the program, just access the site of the Korean Cultural Center.