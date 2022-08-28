CRB draws with Criciúma and misses the chance to paste in the G4 of Série B

CRB drew goalless with Criciúma this Saturday afternoon (27), in Maceió, for the 26th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, and wasted the chance to approach the classification zone (G4) that guarantees access to Série A in the next year. The result frustrated the fans of Galo Fiel, who attended the Rei Pelé Stadium in droves. The team occupies the eighth position in the table, with 36 points, two more than Criciúma (11th). The round ends this Sunday (28), with the duel between the vice-leader Bahia against Vasco (4th), in Salvador.

CRB started offensively and at nine minutes had the chance to open the scoring, after a cross from Fabinho on the right to Paulinho Moccelin, but the striker punctured in the finalization. Criciúma reinforced the marking on the home team’s exit of the ball, neutralizing CRB, and came a few times to the attack. The best of them in the 27th minute, when after the corner kick, Fernando Viana deflected a free-kick head and narrowly missed hitting the net.

After the break, the game was fierce. At six minutes, in a free kick, Marcelo Hermes sent a poisonous ball, but goalkeeper Diogo Silva made a great save. Next, it was Raul Prata’s turn to almost score for the visitors, but he kicked it wide.

In the 24th minute, field judge Edina Alves Batista addressed the fourth referee and reported having suffered a gender offense (for being a woman), and stated that she would detail what happened in the summary of the game.

The game continued with chances from side to side. In the final stretch, forward Emerson Negueba, who replaced Moccelin in the second half at CRB, led dangerous counterattacks that did not work, and the match ended without goals.

* Text corrected at 19:42. The end of the Série B round takes place this Sunday (28), with the Bahia x Vasco match at 4pm, in Salvador.