Covid-19: Brazil records 75 deaths and 12,300 new cases in 24 hours

In 24 hours, Brazil counted 12,386 new confirmed cases of covid-19, totaling 34,381,295 people infected since the new coronavirus arrived in the country in February 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the same period, 75 deaths were confirmed as a result of complications caused by the disease. With this, the total number of people who lost their lives due to the action of the virus reached 683,472 people. Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the registered deaths.

Also according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the ministry earlier this Saturday night (27), 33,374,062 people have already recovered from the disease and 323,761 cases are still being monitored.



States

São Paulo leads the number of cases of the disease, with just over 6 million people confirmed infected. Then come Minas (3.868 million); Paraná (2.731 million); Rio Grande do Sul (2.707 million) and Rio de Janeiro (2.482 million).

São Paulo also leads the list of federative units with the highest number of deaths caused by the disease: 174,068. Next are Rio de Janeiro (75,355); Minas Gerais (63,492) and Paraná (45,092).

Vaccination

According to the most recent balance sheet released by the ministry, 476.3 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied, 179.1 million of the first dose and 160.3 million of the second dose. The single dose of the immunizer was used in 4.98 million people. Another 106.42 million people have already received the first booster dose and 20.49 million the second booster dose.