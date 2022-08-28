Brazilian: Palmeiras takes the lead with a great goal, but Flu draws at home

For the second consecutive round, there was a duel between leader and vice-leader of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. And just like in the last round – when Palmeiras and Flamengo were in the 1 to 1 in São Paulo – Verdão did not allow the approach of another pursuer. This Saturday (27), Fluminense drew 1-1 with the São Paulo team, at Maracanã. Rony opened the scoring with a great goal, on a bicycle and Manoel equalized for Tricolor, all in the first half. With the result, Palmeiras now has 50 points and maintains eight ahead of the Carioca team, which sleeps in second place but can be overtaken by Flamengo, who have 40 and equaled by Corinthians and Internacional, who have 39.

In the duel between leader and vice-leader, everything is the same. best for Palmeiras, which maintains the advantage…

Unlike other recent games in which Tricolor took advantage of the ‘muffle’ advocated by coach Fernando Diniz to open the scoring in the first moments, the home team of this Saturday’s match suffered a blow early on. At seven minutes, Dudu advanced on the right and rose in the area. Rony swung his bicycle and hit goalkeeper Fábio’s right angle, scoring a great goal. Interestingly, it was the forward’s second bicycle goal in less than two months, as he scored in the same way against Cerro Porteño, in early July, in the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

At a disadvantage, Fluminense launched the attack even more than usual. However, even maintaining the usual control of ball possession, he didn’t create many chances. Palmeiras, on the other hand, were dangerous.

But equality was established before the teams returned to the locker rooms. At 37, after a corner taken by the right side, Manoel climbed higher than all and tested firmly to the back of the net, hitting goalkeeper Weverton’s counterfoot.

In the second stage, control of the shares finally resulted in opportunities for Tricolor. Cano wasted a counterattack in which Fluminense had three athletes against only one of Palmeiras, but Gustavo Scarpa managed to cut it.

Another amazing party from the Best and Most Beautiful in the World!

After 30, the team from Rio hit the post twice, once with the Argentine, top scorer in the championship with 13 goals and another with Paulo Henrique Ganso. Palmeiras had a good chance with Scarpa’s run from the right, but his kick with the leg that isn’t the strongest stopped in Fábio’s hands.

The final whistle was received with applause from the more than 45,000 fans who were at Maracanã and witnessed a beautiful spectacle.

Fluminense will now return to the field next Saturday (3), when they face Athletico-PR in Curitiba. Hurricane will also be opponents of Palmeiras next week, but for Libertadores. The first leg of the semifinals of the continental competition takes place on Tuesday (30), also at Arena da Baixada, in the capital of Paraná. For the Brazilian, Verdão’s next commitment is against Bragantino, on Saturday, away from home.