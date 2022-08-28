Brazileirão: Goiás wins derby with Atlético-GO and sleeps in 9th position

In a busy match at Estádio da Serrinha, in Goiânia, Goiás won the regional classic against Atlético-GO by 2-1, reaching 32 points, momentarily occupying the ninth position in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Caetano and Marquinhos Gabriel scored for Alviverde, while Shaylon scored for Dragão. Atlético-GO stopped at 22 points and will close the round still in 19th place, in the relegation zone (Z4).

Two hours after the defeat in the regional classic, Atlético-GO fired coach Jorginho, who had commanded the team since May. During the period, the Dragon played 27 times (10 wins, six draws and 11 losses).

Atlético Clube Goianiense informs the departure of coach Jorginho. We thank the professional for the period he worked at the club, where he showed great character, leaving a positive legacy of respect and professionalism. ++ pic.twitter.com/xLYNAd3hv1 — Atlético Goianiense (@ACGOficial) August 28, 2022

Acting at home to just over 12,000 in attendance, Goiás was quick on the trigger. At 10 minutes into the first half, after a corner taken by the left, Caetano deflected it with his head, the ball hit the head of defender Klaus, from Atlético and deceived goalkeeper Renan, entering the right corner. The goal was confirmed for the emerald side.

The recipe worked again in the second half. At eight, Marquinhos Gabriel, who was making his debut for Goiás, took advantage of a leftover kick at the entrance of the area and placed it in the left corner to widen.

WHAT A PREMIERE OF MY 1️⃣0️⃣! pic.twitter.com/2dcwmoL0su — Goiás Esporte Clube (@goiasoficial) August 27, 2022

Shortly after, the side Hayner, from Dragão, received a direct red card for hitting the arm in the face of Dadá Belmonte. However, the numerical advantage on the scoreboard and the number of athletes on the field did not bring tranquility to Goiás.

At 34, the team also had ten on the field with the expulsion of Caio Vinícius for violent entry into Dudu. Four minutes later, Shaylon, who had entered shortly before, received on the left and kicked in the cross, winning Tadeu and decreasing the score.

After six minutes of added time, Goiás secured a 2-1 victory, which made them provisionally overtake Bragantino and América-MG, who are still playing in the round. The team’s next commitment is against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, on September 5th. Dragon, who plays again for the Brazileirão the day before, against Atlético Mineiro, has a very important duel in the middle of the week. Faces São Paulo on Thursday (1st), for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal.

Coritiba interrupts bad phase; Avaí continues your fate

Coritiba and Avaí entered the field at Couto Pereira this Saturday (27) carrying negative sequences. Coxa came from four consecutive defeats, while Leão da Ressacada had six games without winning. At the end of the 90 minutes, only one left relieved. It was Coritiba, who won 1-0 with a goal from Fabrício Daniel at 32 minutes of the second stage. He received close to the entrance of the area, in the middle and kicked in place to not give chances to goalkeeper Vladimir, from Avaí.

As a result, Coxa overtook Avaí and also Cuiabá, leaving, even if for the time being, the Z4 of the Brazileirão. The people of Paraná occupy the 16th position in the table, with 25 points, while the people of Santa Catarina are in 18th place, with 23.

In the next round, both enter the field on Saturday (3). Avaí visits Juventude at 4:30 pm (Brazilia time) and Coritiba goes to Belo Horizonte to face América-MG at 8:30 pm.

* Text updated at 22:04 to add information about the dismissal of Jorginho, Atlético-GO coach, about two hours after the defeat in the regional classic.