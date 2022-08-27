Unicamp corrects the number and has 863 vacancies remaining for 60 courses

The Permanent Commission for Entrance Exams of the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) corrected the number of opportunities available in the selection process for remaining vacancies. Yesterday morning (25), 1,073 vacancies were announced. However, the correct number, updated in the late afternoon, is 863 places for 60 courses.

According to Comvest, Unicamp’s Academic Board provided incorrect information. The updated table can be checked on the commission page.

Also according to the commission, all 162 candidates who had registered before the correction were informed of the change and can, if they wish, withdraw from the process and receive a refund of the registration fee.

Selection

Applications for the selection process, which opened yesterday, are open until the 9th of September. Students who are regularly enrolled in undergraduate courses at Unicamp or other national and foreign higher education institutions can apply, as well as those who have degrees from a higher education course recognized in the country. The intended course must be different from the one being taken or from the candidate’s training. The registration fee is R$200.

The selection process will be carried out in two phases, with a test of reading and interpretation of texts, test of specific knowledge and analysis of curriculum compatibility. Some courses even have a third phase with proof of specific skills. Mandatory assessments for all courses are scheduled for October 9th.