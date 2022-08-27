President of the TSE authorizes campaign on the bicentennial

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, partially authorized the placement, by the federal government, of an advertising campaign alluding to the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil.

Moraes only determined that the excerpt considered by him as having an “electoral connotation” be extracted. By authorizing the propaganda, the minister complied with the request of the special secretary for Communications of the Presidency, André de Sousa Costa.

Authorization by the Electoral Court to broadcast national campaigns is necessary because of the Elections Law (Law No. the lawsuit, to avoid imbalance in the dispute.

“The presence of the requirements for the historical importance of the date is undeniable, especially for commemorations given the size of the country and its countless achievements during this period of independence. With regard to urgency, there is the importance of belonging to the nation, which now, in a democratic way, has been perpetuated in the country”, writes Moraes in the decision.

Moraes determined that advertising pieces should only be identified by the ministries of Tourism, Defense and Foreign Affairs, responsible for the campaign. It prohibits any mention of “government”, even in abbreviated form, on official bicentennial pages on the internet.

turnaround

The decision to authorize the campaign came after being published, a few hours earlier, in the TSE’s electronic system, another decision, in which Moraes completely prohibited the campaign on the bicentennial and the 7th of September.

In the previous decision, the minister even wrote that the pieces alluding to the commemorative date were “slogans and sayings with full allusion to applicants for certain public offices, with special emphasis on colors that admittedly bring with them a symbol of a political ideology, which is prohibited by the Electoral Law, in evident prestige to parity of arms”.

Moraes’ office at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) later informed, through the Court’s advice, that the first decision was entered into the system by mistake. In the second decision, the minister claims that there was a “material error”, and that he had to replace the documents.

Before Moraes’ new position, President Jair Bolsonaro, on the agenda as a candidate for reelection, even commented on the ban on green and yellow in the Bicentennial campaign.

“The big problem is our freedom, which is at stake. We’ll end up losing it there if we don’t worry. This green and yellow decision seems to be nothing, but it’s important. In my opinion, my people must be analyzing this. If the understanding was to wear the green and yellow shirt, I will use it”, said Bolsonaro.