Senacon gives Hurb 5 days to explain undelivered travel packages

The online travel agency Hurb five days from this on Friday (26), to explain to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security the reason for allegedly not fulfilling the delivery of travel packages sold during the pandemic. The company was notified today by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon).

In the last 30 days alone, the agency received more than 2,700 complaints against Hurb. “According to press reports, when the tourism sector faced restrictions due to the pandemic, in 2020, Hurb would have sold travel packages with flexible dates, valid for up to two years. However, now in 2022, with the resumption of activities in the sector, the company would be facing difficulties to honor the contracts”, explained Senacon, in a note.

The secretariat investigates the case and intends to clarify the facts to adopt measures to protect the rights of consumers “against possible abuses practiced by Hurb”. Among other sanctions, if an administrative proceeding is opened against the company, it can be sentenced to a fine of R$13 million.

In a note sent to Brazil Agencythe company informs that, in relation to the subpoena of Senacon, “Hurb does not comment on processes and/or actions in progress. It takes the opportunity to inform, however, that it will provide all the clarifications requested by the authorities”.

Also in the note, he stated that he values ​​transparency, that the tourism sector faces great instability in the supply-demand relationship and that the airline network has not been able to keep up with the increase in passenger volume in recent months. The company said that it has not stopped and will not stop operating and added that, in case of problems, it has presented three options for customers: extending the deadline for booking the trip by up to 12 months, converting the package into credits at the agency itself or cancel the package and get your money back within 60 days.

