Soraya Thronicke says single tax will increase purchasing power

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for União Brazil, Soraya Thronicke, highlighted today (26) that her proposal for a single tax for the country will increase the purchasing power of Brazilians by up to 30%. The project provides for the replacement of 11 federal taxes of a declaratory nature by a single tax.

“When the economy is doing well, everything is going well. We need to tidy up the economy, exempt citizens from taxes, generate employment and income and take care of people. We estimate that, with the single tax, the purchasing power of Brazilians will increase by up to 30%”, said Soraya.

According to the Single Federal Tax project, prepared by economist Marcos Cintra and candidate for Vice-President on Thronicke’s ticket, the requirements for issuing invoices, filling in collection guides, income or property declarations would be eliminated.

This Friday, the candidate fulfilled her schedule in São Paulo. She recorded material for free electioneering in the morning and in the afternoon she participated in media training.