Henry case: STJ orders release of minor Henry Borel’s mother

Teacher Monique Medeiros, mother of the boy Henry Borel, will leave prison and go home. The decision that revoked his preventive detention was taken this Friday (26) by Minister João Otávio de Noronha, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The magistrate responded to an appeal filed by Monique’s lawyers.

“The defense informs that it has always trusted the Brazilian Judiciary. This decision is an example of its commitment to the Federal Constitution. The technical/theoretical and respectful work is the structural basis of all defensive action by Monique Medeiros’ lawyers. The process will follow its normal course”, said in a joint note the lawyers Thiago Minagé, Hugo Novais and Camila Jacome.

Monique is accused, along with her then-boyfriend, former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Júnior, Dr. Jairinho, of having participated in the death of his son, Henry Borel, aged 4, on March 8, 2021.

The boy was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. The suspicion is that the child was assaulted by Jairinho. However, he and Monique deny that there was any assault on Henry. In their version, the boy was injured when he fell out of the bed where he slept.

Recently, the Public Ministry (MP) asked that Monique and Jairinho be taken to a popular jury, tried on charges of murder, torture and coercion.