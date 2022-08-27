BrazilBrazil

Ciro defends, on Saturday, a new Brazilian labor code

Candidate Ciro Gomes defends that there is a new Brazilian labor code, adjusting the technological reality to guarantee employment for workers. He participated, this Friday (26), in an interview with journalists from O Globo and Valor Econômico, as well as radio CBN, in Rio de Janeiro.

“Income from work is what gives the economy the scale. If the population loses income, as is happening, what happens? Six hundred thousand outlets closed. No customers, no sales. No sale, break. And if commerce doesn’t order, industry doesn’t thrive,” she said.

“38,000 industries closed in Brazil in the last 11 years. We have to find a balance point. The world of work is revolutionizing itself in a new Brazilian code of work”, said Ciro. According to him, the axis of this new code are international conventions that Brazil signed with the International Labor Organization (ILO), which represent the best practices that the whole world carries out. Ciro Gomes defended “a Chinese standard for the country’s growth.”

“China now has a higher cost per hour worked than Brazil. And the development cycle that China is now beginning to experience is based on the expansion of the domestic market. This is the key to understanding what is the key to work in an economy like the Brazilian one. Productivity is much more a variable of the technological pattern of production. The interest of the Brazilian standard is 40% per year. The Chinese entrepreneur’s, discounting inflation, is zero”, highlighted Ciro.

He also stressed the need to review the indebtedness of families, an initiative that is also defended by other candidates. “My ideas are not mine. I am gathering in the reality of the people. A campaign is just that. Offer concrete answers to the real problems of the people,” he said.

After the interview for the press, Ciro had no more external agendas. According to a spokesperson, he devoted the rest of the day to recordings for the electoral program.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




