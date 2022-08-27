BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Brazil records 18,200 new cases and 164 deaths

The Ministry of Health released today (26) new figures on the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the ministry, Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 18,200 new cases of the disease and 164 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 34.3 million confirmed cases and 683,300 registered deaths. Recovered cases total 33.3 million.

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of accumulated cases, with 6 million cases and 174 thousand deaths. Next are Minas Gerais (3.8 million cases and 63,400 deaths); Paraná (2.7 million cases and 45 thousand deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.7 million cases and 40.8 thousand deaths).

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer, 476.3 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied, 179.1 million of which were the first dose; 160.3 million from the second dose, plus 106.4 million from the first booster dose and 20.4 million from the second booster dose.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




