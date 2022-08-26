Ministry of Justice investigates banks for loan fraud

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security will investigate 23 banks and financial institutions for the alleged practice of fraud in payroll-deductible credit cards. There are reports that several consumers have been harmed by taking out a payroll loan and being exposed to the risk of over-indebtedness.

The complaint was presented by the Consumer Protection Center of the Public Defender’s Office (Nudecon) of the state of Rio de Janeiro. According to the agency, they have been harmed by the unauthorized issuance of cards and by charging interest on invoices with a discount from the minimum payment made directly on the payroll.

According to the complaint, fraud would be practiced when, when contracting a payroll loan, the customer also receives a credit card, without being informed that the money taken as a loan, in fact, would be released as a withdrawal on the card and deposited in the bank’s current account. client.

Nudecon understands that the practice can lead the customer to indebtedness, as the minimum payment, made through payroll deduction, would only reduce the amount of interest on financing the debt balance, preventing the settlement of other debts.

“Thus, considering the existence of 4,575,529 active payroll cards, 3.7% of the total active cards in the country, an investigation was determined to determine the occurrence of abusive practice”, said the ministry, in a note.

In a note, Febraban stated that “it will provide all necessary clarifications to the authorities”, and condemned attempts of fraud in the provision and offer of banking services and products. Read the full statement:

In relation to the investigation by the Ministry of Justice on possible unauthorized issuance of a payroll-deductible credit card, FEBRABAN informs that financial institutions, as soon as they are notified, will provide all necessary clarifications to the authorities. It should be clarified that, of the 23 institutions identified as investigated by Senacon, only 7 operate in this payroll card market, that is, 16 do not even offer the product to their customers and, even those authorized to act, would not necessarily be offering it. FEBRABAN and the associated banks condemn any attempt at fraud in the provision and offer of banking services and products and are committed to reducing consumer complaints as much as possible. Since January 2020, the Consigned Self-Regulation has been in force, in partnership with the Brazilian Association of Banks (ABBC), which aims to eliminate bad practices related to the offer and contracting of this type of credit from the system. In order to curb fraud and improve the offer of payroll-deductible credit in the country, FEBRABAN and ABBC established rules for payroll-deductible credit cards, after extensive dialogue with consumer protection and defense agencies. They came into effect in October 2020 and include sending, when contracting the card, information material for a better understanding of the product; mandatory invoice submission, with minimum essential information highlighted; use of the informed consent form in all contracts; mandatory sending of the physical card; card withdrawals limited to 70% of the limit, among other measures. From the beginning of the rules, in 2020, until June 2022, 959 companies were punished for irregularities in the offer of payroll loans, 436 correspondents were warned and 483 had their activities temporarily suspended. Another 40 had their activities permanently suspended.

