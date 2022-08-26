In Nova Iguaçu, Léo Péricles defends 100% state-owned CSN and Petrobras

In an electoral campaign in the city of Nova Iguaçu (RJ), the candidate for the presidency of the Republic for the Popular Unity (UP), Léo Péricles, defended today (25) the renationalization of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN). He also wants the federal government to take 100% of Petrobras shares.

“CSN is an industry with a central base for Brazil. And it has its headquarters here in Rio de Janeiro. It needs to go back to belonging to the Brazilian people. Just like Petrobras, which should go back to being 100% state-owned. a very important engine for the industry to be able to develop again in this country”, he said.

Founded by Getúlio Vargas in 1941 and headquartered in Volta Redonda (RJ), CSN was privatized in 1993 during the government of Itamar Franco and became a publicly traded company. Its performance encompasses the entire steel production chain, from the extraction of iron ore to the commercialization of different products of interest to different industrial sectors, including the automotive, civil construction and packaging segments.

Petrobras, on the other hand, is a mixed capital company controlled by the Federal Government, which holds more than 50% of the shares with voting rights. Also founded under the government of Getúlio Vargas, it was structured in 1953, assuming exclusivity in the exploration of oil in the country. The monopoly was overthrown in 1997 during Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s first presidential term, opening the market to foreign companies.

industrial park

Léo Péricles also assessed that Nova Iguaçu and the other municipalities in the Baixada Fluminense have an abandoned industrial park capable of generating 100,000 jobs if reactivated. “The federal government should take over this park and call on the working class of this region to take over these companies”, he proposed.

He also criticized the sanitation problems faced by the cities of Baixada Fluminense. “It is a lack of responsibility and humanity on the part of governments not to prioritize this issue. Even more so in a state as rich as the state of Rio de Janeiro and in a country as rich as Brazil,” said the candidate, adding that the problems would be faced with works carried out from emergency work fronts that would be created under his government.