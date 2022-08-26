Minister Maria Thereza takes office in the presidency of the STJ

Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura took office today (25) as the presidency of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The vice-presidency will be exercised by the minister Og Fernandes.

The minister will serve a two-year term and will succeed the current president, Minister Humberto Martins, who completed the two-year period allowed to continue in command of the court.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro and the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, and of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, in addition to other authorities.

In her inaugural speech, the president defended the dialogue between the Powers, the protection of human rights and democracy in the country.

“It is essential to keep in mind that a strong Judiciary, an essential element for the existence of the democratic State of law, requires that it be recognized as an independent and integral power by the citizens. It will be up to the conduct of the Judiciary itself to increase its credibility before society. It is essential that the judge’s central role be exercised with ethics and humanism, as it serves as a bridge between law and society, protecting the Constitution and democracy. For this, independence, transparency and dialogue between public institutions are essential”, stated.

Profile

Maria Theresa was sworn in at the STJ in 2006. The minister holds a PhD in Procedural Law from the University of São Paulo (USP), where she is also a professor. She has a specialization in economic criminal law from the University of Coimbra in Portugal.

Born in Recife, Og Fernandes holds a law degree from the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE). He also studied journalism at the Catholic University of Pernambuco (Unicap) and, before arriving at the STJ, he worked as a reporter, lawyer, judge and judge. He took office in 2008.