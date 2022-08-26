Universities validate security of new ballot boxes, says TSE

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported today (25) that three universities delivered reports attesting to the security and auditability of the electronic voting system.

The conclusions were drawn by students and professors from the University of São Paulo (USP), the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE).

The studies were carried out on the source codes of the 2020 model ballot boxes, which will be used for the first time in the October election.

The models were not evaluated in the public safety test because they were delivered from December 2021, when the schedule was already underway. The suggestion for testing the new equipment was made by the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.

According to the TSE, the institutions were “unanimous and categorical” in attesting to the “security and auditability” of the system and equipment that make up the electronic voting machine.

According to the court, USP’s Laboratory of Architecture and Computer Networks (Larc) concluded that encryption and digital signature techniques are safe and that the digital record of the vote guarantees the secrecy of the vote.

The students and professors of the Federal University of Pernambuco did not identify problems in the ballot box programs or failures that would require corrections in the new system.

The analysis carried out by Unicamp concluded that no errors were found that jeopardize the integrity and reliability of the ballot box.

The full report is in the site of the TSE.

*Article changed at 00:03 to correct information.