Pablo Marçal criticizes low salaries of soldiers in the country

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by PROS, Pablo Marçal, criticized today (25) the salaries received by soldiers and police in the country. According to Marçal, many of them do not have decent conditions to support their own families.

“August 25th celebrates Soldier’s Day. Those who are of great honor, who take care of the defense of the population. On the other hand, their salaries are very low, causing many not to have decent conditions to live and support their families,” he wrote on social media.

“Also, we constantly see cases on television news of police officers suffering for exercising their function. This is a serious problem that Brazil‘s public security faces, as the rulers do not invest in security, they do not improve their salary policy, they lack great resources,” he added.

The candidate campaigned today in Minas Gerais and São Paulo. He visited Manhuaçu (MG), Varginha (MG), Juiz de Fora (MG) and Poços de Caldas (MG). In São Paulo, he was in Ribeirão Preto.

