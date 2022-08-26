BrazilBrazil

Government releases R$ 2.5 billion for public transport for the elderly

The federal government published this evening (25) a Provisional Measure (MP) that releases, as an extraordinary credit, R$ 2.5 billion to be transferred to bus companies. According to the text, the funds will cover free public transport for people over 65 in states and municipalities.

According to the text, the fund will also cover expenses with emergency aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers. The action was already provided for by Constitutional Amendment No. 123, approved by the National Congress on July 14 this year.

According to the government, the measure meets the need to help the most financially vulnerable population, as well as reduce the social impacts resulting from the sudden increase in fuel prices.

In a note, the federal government clarifies that the MP “does not affect the spending ceiling or the fulfillment of the primary result target, as provided for in Constitutional Amendment No. 123.”

