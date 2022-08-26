BrazilBrazil

TSE denies Marçal's request for Pros not to support Lula's candidacy

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, denied the request of presidential candidate Pablo Marçal (PROS) to ban the party from supporting the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The decision was taken on Tuesday (23) by the minister in his capacity as rapporteur for Marçal’s candidacy record.

The candidate still wanted to guarantee access to electoral time on radio and TV and the validation of his candidacy, which was revoked by the party.

In addition to having the request rejected, Moraes also determined that the time in the electoral schedule destined for the Pros should be distributed to the Brazil da Esperança Coalition, formed by the parties that support Lula’s campaign.

After the determination, Marçal was out of the time distribution.

Despite the decision, the name of Pablo Marçal, who is coach and digital influencer, continues on the DivulgaCand system, a platform that gathers the records of the 12 presidential candidates.

According to Moraes, the issue should be resolved when the candidacy registration is definitively judged.

Understand

Earlier this month, Marçal’s candidacy was registered when the Pros were under the command of Marcus Holanda, leader of a wing of the party that opposes the current president, Eurípedes Júnior.

After a legal dispute over the party’s command, the TSE granted an injunction to determine that Júnior should remain in the party’s presidency.

With the decision, the leadership of the acronym convened a new party convention to revoke Marçal’s candidacy and support the campaign of former President Lula.

Dissatisfied with the measure, Marçal appealed to the TSE to try to overturn the decision.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




