Esquadrilha da Fumaça demonstrates in celebration of the 7th of September

Starting today (25th), five capitals in the Northeast region will receive presentations by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) Air Demonstration Squadron (EDA), the famous Smoke Squadron.

You shows will be held in commemoration of the bicentennial of Brazil‘s independence, which will be celebrated on the 7th of September. The first presentation took place today, in Bahia, in Salvador. Tomorrow, the team goes to Teresina, in Piauí. Soon after, on the 27th, the team crosses the skies of Fortaleza (Ceará). On August 28 it will be Natal’s turn, in Rio Grande do Norte. The last capital of the region to host the show will be Recife (Pernambuco).

“The smoke trails that will be seen in the skies will represent all the military personnel of the FAB and the commitment that our Air Force has with the Brazilian people”, said in a note Aviator Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Garcia Pereira, commander of the EDA.

The Smoke Squadron will tour 7 cities until September 9, when the closing demonstration will be held in Aparecida de Goiânia, Goiás.