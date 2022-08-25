Soraya Thronicke demands participation of all candidates in debates

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by União Brazil, Soraya Thronicke, demanded today (24) the participation of all candidates in the electoral debates promoted by the communication vehicles. According to her, this is the main instrument that voters rely on to evaluate candidates’ proposals.

“Debate: citizen’s right and candidate’s duty. Non-participation is unacceptable. Debate is the tool that voters have to evaluate the proposals and purposes of campaigns. In the name of democracy, it is essential to offer this possibility to those who vote”, he said on social media.

The candidate also recorded, this morning, in São Paulo, material for free electoral propaganda. In Porto Alegre, Soraia Thronicke had a meeting with the candidate for the government of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite in the afternoon and participated in the inauguration of the candidate’s campaign committee in the evening.

