Electoral Justice receives 1,300 complaints of irregular advertising

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported today (24) that the Electoral Justice received 1,330 complaints of irregular electoral propaganda across the country. The irregularities were detected during the first week of the campaign, between the 16th and 23rd of this month.

The complaints were sent through the Pardal app, a digital tool created in 2014, which allows citizens to report complaints against campaigns. Upon receipt, the complaints will be sent to the Public Electoral Ministry (MPE).

According to the data, 425 complaints were received regarding candidates for state deputy, 355 for federal deputy, 100 for governor and 249 for president of the Republic.

The highest number of complaints was registered in the Southeast Region (438), followed by the Northeast (367), South (245), Midwest (177) and North (103) regions.

The Pardal application is available on the Apple Store and Google Play virtual stores or through the TSE website. Through the platform it is also possible to denounce vote buying, abuse of economic and political power, misuse of the public machine and the media during the campaign.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




