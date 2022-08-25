Cold and homeless people worry São Paulo

On the cold nights between last Thursday (18) and today (24), the Pedro II Metro station, in São Paulo, welcomed 507 homeless people. The balance was released today by the São Paulo government. Among those welcomed, five were children.

Since last Thursday, Pedro II station has been working as a temporary shelter at night to serve the homeless population. According to the government, the station is transformed into a shelter whenever the Civil Defense issues a state of alert for temperatures below 10º Celsius, which was noted during the weekend.

The place has the capacity to serve only 100 people per night, but the government of São Paulo has informed that it can be expanded to 400 people, if necessary. This service is open from 7pm to 8am.

This is the third time the station has been turned into a shelter this year alone. In May, 179 people had already been taken in because of the cold. In early June, another 125 people.

Although important, this action has proven to be insufficient. Only last weekend was recorded the death of two homeless residents, possibly from hypothermia. The causes of death are being investigated.

One of these deaths occurred in the early hours of Saturday (20), when the capital reached a temperature sensation of around 3º Celsius. On Sunday (21), Father Julio Lancellotti, who works with the needy population, reported the death of another homeless resident during the cold wave in the capital.

vacancies

The city of São Paulo has been reporting that the number of vacancies in shelters in the capital has been growing in recent years. Even so, this number cannot meet the need for shelter for the entire homeless population in São Paulo, which grew 31% in two years, from 24,344 people living on the streets in 2019 to 31,884 at the end of 2021.

If there are almost 32,000 people living on the streets of the capital, the municipal social assistance network in São Paulo has only 18,000 vacancies. Another 2,044 additional parking spaces were created during the duration of Operation Low Temperatures, which comes into operation when the city registers intense cold.

The Municipal Secretariat for Assistance and Social Development reported that, during Operation Low Temperatures, which will run until September 30, ten tents are also set up to serve this population when the temperature is below 10º Celsius. And that, in addition to calling 156, teams are actively searching at night for homeless people.

wanted by Brazil Agencythe secretariat reported that the city of São Paulo has “the largest public social assistance network in Latin America aimed at serving the homeless population” and that “the initiatives carried out from 2021 to date have already produced the expansion of 3,609 new vacancies in reception services”.

The secretariat also informed that “it has been looking for partnerships that can result in a rapid increase in the service capacity in the network”.

“Recently, through a term of assignment of use, the state government made available six buildings in former units of Fundação Casa, which, once readjusted, will allow the creation of 600 new vacancies for the homeless population. The first unit, with a capacity for 100 places for families, will be delivered this August at Itaim Paulista, east side”, announced the secretary.