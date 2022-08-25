At a rally, Bolsonaro defends the exclusion of illegality for police officers

PL candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, was today (24) in Minas Gerais, on campaign. Trying for reelection, he passed through Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, and followed on a motorcycle to the capital.

Bolsonaro made a speech in which he exalted points of the government itself and defended the implementation of the exclusion of illegality for military police, conditioning the execution of the proposal to a different composition of Congress, with more parliamentarians who support the measure.

“I want to say to the military police officers who are here, today we have a government that also believes in and values ​​you. The government, with a new parliament, will get the exclusion of illegality so that you can work”. The exclusion of illegality is, in practice, the legal guarantee that police officers can act without risk of being prosecuted for eventual deaths in operations and confrontations.

armament

Bolsonaro also defended his government’s measures that expanded access to firearms in Brazil. “We are not afraid to arm good citizens. Because more than the safety of each of you, it is the guarantee that no one will enslave our people”, he said, on top of a sound car, flanked by PL candidates for other positions.

Expanding access to firearms was one of Bolsonaro’s flags in the 2018 campaign, but his government faced resistance in Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the issue. To avoid relying on bills, he enacted ordinances that facilitated access to firearms and ammunition for hunters, shooters and collectors (CACs).

Bolsonaro praised the four years of his government. He stated that Brazil is “a country increasingly coveted by other countries to do business” and recalled his trip to Russia to negotiate the purchase of fertilizers, amid the conflict between that country and Ukraine. According to the candidate for reelection, the purchase of fertilizers guaranteed the crops of Brazilian agribusiness and “the food security of more than 1 billion people around the world”.

Tomorrow, Bolsonaro participates in the Soldier’s Day ceremony in Brazilia. Afterwards, he goes on to campaign activities in and around the federal capital.

