Tourism expects a 63% rise in formal jobs in the second half

According to data from the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP), the sector earned about R$ 94 billion in the first half of 2022 alone. The number is 33% higher than the same period in 2021, when Brazil was still going through sanitary and circulation restrictions.

The minister also stated that the growth outlook for the second half of 2022 is 63% compared to the same period in 2021. “We are talking about approximately 673,000 jobs that will be generated in the service sector, where tourism is included”, added.

“Invoicing represents a growth of 33% compared to 2021. Tourism is showing a recovery. We had a generation of 278 thousand jobs. Of these, 100,000 were from the tourism sector,” he said.

Carlos Brito explained that around 2,900 infrastructure works were carried out across the country between 2019 and 2022. With this, the return of the flow of tourists was facilitated, in addition to the improvement in tourist spots and other related logistical structures.

In June of this year, more than 6 million passengers used the Brazilian air network. Regarding cruises, Minister Carlos Brito informed that the country now has 9 fixed ships and another 35 ships with routes in Brazilian waters. “This generates for the economy approximately R$ 3.8 billion-48 thousand direct and indirect jobs”, he added.

