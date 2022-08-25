Biden announces forgiveness of $10,000 in US student loans

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his administration will forgive $10,000 in student loans to millions of indebted college students, fulfilling a promise made in the 2020 campaign to the White House.

The move could boost support for his fellow Democrats in November’s congressional elections, but according to some economists, it could also fuel inflation, and some Republicans in Congress questioned whether the president had the legal authority to cancel debts.

Debt cancellation will free up hundreds of billions of dollars for new consumer spending that can go toward buying homes and other big expenses, adding a new factor to the country’s fight against inflation, economists say.

The measure is “for the families that need it most – people from the working and middle classes, who have been hit especially hard during the pandemic,” Biden said during a speech at the White House. He promised that high-income families would not benefit, addressing central criticisms of his plan.

“I will never apologize for helping working Americans and the middle class, especially not to the same people who voted for a $2 trillion tax break that primarily benefited the wealthiest Americans and large corporations,” Biden said, referring to a tax cut passed under former President Donald Trump.

Many Democrats lobbied for Biden to pardon up to $50,000 per student, but applauded his action even at the lowest. Republicans, who are trying to regain control of Congress in the November elections, argue that the measure will disproportionately help people earning higher incomes.

“President Biden’s socialism with student loans is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, to every college student who paid off their debt, and to every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered at the military service to avoid accumulating debt,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday.

US consumers carry a massive $1.75 trillion in student loan debt, most of it owed to the federal government, a result of higher university costs than in most other rich countries.

“Achieving a college degree or certificate should give every person in the United States an edge in securing a bright future. But for many people, student loan debt has impeded their ability to achieve their dreams, including buying a home, starting a business or provide for his family,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

The Biden administration will extend a break from the Covid-19 pandemic in repaying student loans until the end of the year, forgiving $10,000 in student debt to borrowers whose income falls below $125,000 a year, or $100,000 a year. 250,000 for a couple, the White House said. The action could impact 8 million debtors automatically, the Department of Education said, while others will need to apply for forgiveness.

Cutting $10,000 in federal debt for each student equates to $321 billion in federal student loans and eliminates the entire balance for 11.8 million debtors, or 31% of them, a study by the Federal Reserve of New York shows.

Borrowers’ balances have been frozen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no repayment obligations on most federal student loans since March 2020.

