Simone Tebet defends investment in science and technology outside the ceiling

Investments in the area of ​​science and technology outside the spending cap rule is one of the proposals defended by the MDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Simone Tebet, this Wednesday (24).

After meeting with representatives of Fundação Abrinq, in São Paulo, where she signed a term of commitment with the Presidente Amigo da Criança Program, the presidential candidate evaluated that Brazil is behind in terms of innovation. According to her, the private sector invests 60% in everything that is innovation and cannot compete with the world because it has to pay for something that has to be the responsibility of the federal government. The candidate assumed the commitment not to make contingency or retention of any form of funds in the sector

The commitment of scientists throughout the Covid-19 pandemic was one of the points mentioned by the runner-up candidate, Maragabrilli. She also highlighted the position of Brazilian scientists in the UNESCO ranking.

Safety

Among the proposals in the area of ​​public security, Simone Tebet promised to create the National Ministry of Public Security. The candidate highlighted that most Brazilian drugs and weapons enter through border states, especially Mato Grosso do Sul. The candidate says that the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime is a responsibility of the federal governments with the state governments.

On arms policy, the candidate promised to revoke decrees that expand access to weapons. “I am radically against the possession of weapons in Brazil,” she said, adding that there is no way to accept the possession of weapons in Brazil.

The emedebista also recalled that the possession of weapons under the law is a reality. “We are going to inspect within the rules that already exist. This is not Brazil‘s priority, the priority is to kill hunger, eradicate misery,” she added.

The candidate defends “absolute transparency” in the ministries, if elected. “The pen will work through a normative act that all ministers, from the first day, publish everything on the transparency portal for society to monitor where this money is going, how it is going, who asked for it and with that we will ending the secret budget, overpricing, buses, lunches, cold bills that arrive to be paid, this is the absolute priority”, he pointed out.

Stay on top of the presidential candidates’ agenda for this Wednesday.

*Heloísa Cristaldo collaborated