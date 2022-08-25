Aras meets with Defense Minister and Armed Forces commanders

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, met this morning (24) with the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira. The meeting was held at the ministry and lasted about an hour.

Also participating in the meeting were the commander of the Navy, Admiral of Esquadra Garnier, the commander of the Army, General Freire Gomes, and the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant-Brigadeiro do Ar Baptista Júnior.

According to the PGR, the role of institutions was discussed at the meeting.

The meeting took place the day after the defense minister met with the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), minister Alexandre de Moraes, responsible for organizing the elections.

The Ministry of Defense and representatives of the Armed Forces are part of the external commission that inspects electronic voting equipment.