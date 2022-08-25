BrazilBrazil

Aras meets with Defense Minister and Armed Forces commanders

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, met this morning (24) with the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira. The meeting was held at the ministry and lasted about an hour.

Also participating in the meeting were the commander of the Navy, Admiral of Esquadra Garnier, the commander of the Army, General Freire Gomes, and the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant-Brigadeiro do Ar Baptista Júnior.

According to the PGR, the role of institutions was discussed at the meeting.

The meeting took place the day after the defense minister met with the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), minister Alexandre de Moraes, responsible for organizing the elections.

The Ministry of Defense and representatives of the Armed Forces are part of the external commission that inspects electronic voting equipment.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Henry Borel: STF denies boy’s mother’s request to leave prison

40 mins ago

Leonardo Pericles demands his participation in electoral debates

1 hour ago

Check out the Senate candidates for Santa Catarina

21 hours ago

Dollar drops to R$ 5.09 and closes at the lowest value in a week

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.