Henry Borel: STF denies boy’s mother’s request to leave prison

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes denied today (24) habeas corpus in which the defense of Monique Medeiros, mother of the boy Henry Borel, questioned his return to the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu, west of Rio. Monique was charged with aggravated homicide, procedural fraud, torture, misrepresentation and coercion in the course of the process and is in preventive custody for the death of her 4-year-old son, on March 8, 2021.

Prison

In April, the court of origin had granted house arrest with electronic monitoring, but the measure was revoked in June. at the request of habeas corpus, the defense alleged that, in her previous visit to the Bangu Prison Unit, Monique had suffered a threat to her physical integrity. For this reason, it required that, if the decision was upheld, custody should take place at the Fire Department’s prison barracks. The measure previously filed in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) was rejected out of hand.

Bullying

In the decision, Gilmar Mendes stated that the arrest is justified, especially in view of the concrete gravity of the crimes committed and, also, to guarantee the application of the criminal law and for the convenience of criminal investigation. The minister wrote that, “there is, in the file, news that Monique, while under house arrest, would have coerced her son’s nanny to delete WhatsApp messages that showed that she was aware of the aggressions of her partner, the then councilor of Rio de Janeiro. de Janeiro Jairo Santos Souza Júnior, Dr. Jairinho, to the boy”.

The minister also wrote that “in his view, the alleged attempt to intimidate an important witness, in order to jeopardize the elucidation of the facts and the production of evidence, represents a concrete risk to the good progress of the proceedings arising from the enjoyment of a benefit that had been granted by justice.”