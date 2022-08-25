Leonardo Pericles demands his participation in electoral debates

In a post on social media, the candidate for President of the Republic by the Popular Unity (UP), Leonardo Pericles, questioned today (24) his exclusion from electoral debates organized by the media. He considered his absence undemocratic.

“In theory, we live in a democratic system, where everyone would have the same rights. However, only the candidates of the rich will actually be in the electoral debates. Furthermore, there will be no black people in the debate,” he wrote.

Pericles fulfilled his agenda in Bethlehem for the last two days. He visited the Federal University of Pará (UFPA), participated in a women’s plenary and visited popular sites and historic buildings such as the Ver o Peso Market and the Theatro da Paz. “Our party was born to bring together the exploited and oppressed people”, the candidate spoke this afternoon (24) during a campaign in Praça do Operário, in the neighborhood of São Brás.

According to him, while elite candidates can widely publicize their programs, the UP has access to a small portion of the Electoral Fund and faces barriers to discussing its proposals in the media. “What is this democracy that excludes the poor and blacks? What is this democracy that only one class has a voice and a voice?”, he asked.

The current general rules for debates were established by Federal Law 13,488/2021, which became known as mini-electoral reform. According to article 46, all candidates from parties that have representation of at least five parliamentarians in the National Congress must be called. The invitation to others is optional.

Founded recently, the UP was officially registered as a party in 2019. The legend does not have parliamentarians.