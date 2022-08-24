The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign officially started on Tuesday (16) and runs until October 1, the day before the first round. Eleven candidates are vying for a seat in the state.

According to the electoral legislation, candidates are authorized to take walks, make motorcades with a sound car and distribute campaign material until 10 pm.

Twelve applications for the presidency and 12 for the vice presidency were received; 223 for governor and vice governor, 236 for senator, 10,406 for federal deputy, 16,453 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

Check out the Senate candidates for Santa Catarina:

Afrânio Boppré (PSOL) – nº 500 – Coalition: PSOL Network Federation

Caroline Sant Anna (PCO) – nº 290 – Coalition: PCO

Celso Maldaner (MDB) – nº 155 – Coalition: Santa Catarina in First Place

Chris Stuart (PSC) – #200 – PSC

Dário (PSB) – nº 400 – Coalition: Democratic Front

Gilmar Salgado (PSTU) – nº 161 – Coalition: PSTU

Hilda Deola (PDT) – nº 123 – Coalition: PDT

Jorge Seif (PL) – nº 222 – Coalition: PL

Kennedy Nunes (PTB) – nº 142 – Coalition: Experience to Serve Santa Catarina

Luiz Barbosa (New) – nº 300 – Coalition: New

Raimundo Colimbo (PSD) – nº 551 – Coalition: Bora Trabalho