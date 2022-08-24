BrazilBrazil

Check out the Senate candidates for Santa Catarina

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 55 mins ago
1 minute read

The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign officially started on Tuesday (16) and runs until October 1, the day before the first round. Eleven candidates are vying for a seat in the state.

According to the electoral legislation, candidates are authorized to take walks, make motorcades with a sound car and distribute campaign material until 10 pm.

Twelve applications for the presidency and 12 for the vice presidency were received; 223 for governor and vice governor, 236 for senator, 10,406 for federal deputy, 16,453 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

Check out the Senate candidates for Santa Catarina:

Afrânio Boppré (PSOL) – nº 500 – Coalition: PSOL Network Federation

Caroline Sant Anna (PCO) – nº 290 – Coalition: PCO

Celso Maldaner (MDB) – nº 155 – Coalition: Santa Catarina in First Place

Chris Stuart (PSC) – #200 – PSC

Dário (PSB) – nº 400 – Coalition: Democratic Front

Gilmar Salgado (PSTU) – nº 161 – Coalition: PSTU

Hilda Deola (PDT) – nº 123 – Coalition: PDT

Jorge Seif (PL) – nº 222 – Coalition: PL

Kennedy Nunes (PTB) – nº 142 – Coalition: Experience to Serve Santa Catarina

Luiz Barbosa (New) – nº 300 – Coalition: New

Raimundo Colimbo (PSD) – nº 551 – Coalition: Bora Trabalho

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 55 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Dollar drops to R$ 5.09 and closes at the lowest value in a week

1 hour ago

Check out the Senate candidates for Rio Grande do Sul

2 hours ago

Rio: deputy becomes defendant for gender violence against trans councilor

2 hours ago

Insect biodiversity in Brazil is falling, study shows

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.