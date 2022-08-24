BrazilBrazil

Check out the Senate candidates for Rio Grande do Sul

The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign officially started on Tuesday (16) and runs until October 1, the day before the first round. Nine candidates are vying for a seat in the state.

According to the electoral legislation, candidates are authorized to take walks, make motorcades with a sound car and distribute campaign material until 10 pm.

Twelve applications for the presidency and 12 for the vice presidency were received; 223 for governor and vice governor, 236 for senator, 10,406 for federal deputy, 16,453 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

Check out the Senate candidates for Rio Grande do Sul:

Airto Ferronato (PSB) – nº 400 – Coalition: PSB

Ana Amélia Lemos (PSD) – nº 555 – Coalition: One Rio Grande

Commander Nádia (PP) – nº 111 – Coalition: Work and Progress Coalition

Fabiana Sanguiné (PSTU) – nº 160 – PSTU

Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) – nº 100 – Coalition: To Defend and Transform Rio Grande

Maristela Zanotto (PSC) – nº 200 – Coalition: Christian Humanist Front

Olívio Dutra (PT) – nº 131 – Coalition: Frente da Esperança

Paulo Rosa (DC) – nº 270 – Coalition: DC

Professor Nado (Avante) – nº 700 – Coalition: PDT Avante

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




