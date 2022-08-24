Insect biodiversity in Brazil is falling, study shows

The biodiversity of terrestrial insects in Brazil, which includes animals such as butterflies, bees and beetles, is on a downward trend. This is one of the results of a survey carried out by researchers from the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and the federal universities of São Carlos and Rio Grande do Sul. The information was gathered from 45 scientific studies on the subject, in addition to questionnaires sent to researchers who have studied insects over the years.

“If you kill the bugs, you break all of nature‘s food chains at the base. If you don’t have caterpillars for the birds to eat, the birds will decrease. If you don’t have insects for wasps to feed on, they will fall and, once they fall, they start to cause an imbalance that can lead, for example, to an increase in pests, both in cities and in agriculture”, warns André Freitas, professor at Unicamp’s Biology Institute and one of the project’s researchers.

The study presents 75 trends – most of them downward – over 22 years for terrestrial insects. For aquatic insects, the study presents 75 trends over an average of 11 years. Most indicate a reduction in the number of animals. The work was supported by the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo (Fapesp) and the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq). The text was published today (23) in the international journal Biology Letters.

Among terrestrial insects, for example, studies have shown a trend of population decline or loss of species diversity. The situation is different in aquatic groups, in which the number of individuals or species remained stable or, in some cases, increased. The researchers, however, point out that this difference should be reassessed in the future.

world trend

Freitas points out that other studies, especially in the United States and Europe, had already shown the decline of insects in these regions, but there was little information about the situation in tropical countries.

“There, they have data collected for decades, showing that there is a decline of all kinds, not just pollinators”, he points out. He recalls that the diversity of insects is much greater here, with a variety of species from 10 to 20 to one compared to countries with temperate climates.

The researcher explains that, in order to understand the situation of insects, it is essential to have long-term studies, as these animals have short life cycles. “[A análise do] insect is almost like an electrocardiogram, full of peaks and valleys. So, for you to know, it will always be a zig zag line with large amplitudes, but you can see if it is going up or down. To have that, you need very long time series, and we had very little [no Brazil]”, he explains.

In this sense, studies with at least five years of analysis were considered. “What we noticed is that most of the studies indicate that there is indeed a decline in insects in Brazil. There are several works that indicate stability, even some that show an increase. But what is worrisome, if we look only at the number of jobs that have an increase, stability or decline, those that show a decline are more common”, points out Freitas.

The reasons that explain the decline are not part of the survey, but the researcher presents some hypotheses for this situation, considering data already found in other parts of the world. He cites: “the indiscriminate use of pesticides; the increase in cities and agricultural and livestock areas, which reduce the area of ​​native habitat; and, close to big cities, urban lighting, because insects tend to be attracted to the light bulbs, spin around and die”.

Insects and the environment

The researcher recognizes that insects are often associated with negative things, such as disease transmission, but it is essential to remember the importance of these animals for the balance of the environment.

“The decline of insects, in general, will favor few pest species. These, yes, will have a much greater impact on our lives”, he warns. He recalls that major imbalances can cause only pests associated with human beings, such as cockroaches, mosquitoes and certain ants, to remain, given that they will have food and environment available.

Pollination by bees is the best-known example of the role of insects in maintaining biodiversity. But there are other benefits of insects for the environment, such as the fact that they are the first step in the decomposition of organic matter.

“Whether it’s leaves that fall to the ground or dead animals. Several beetles, ants and termites make the first degradation of this material. Without insects, for example, the forests would be more and more trunks and leaves accumulated on top of each other, because the bacteria that carry out the final decomposition depend on a first fragmentation”, explains Freitas.