BrazilBrazil

Soraya Thronicke asks voters to check candidate statements

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for União Brazil, Soraya Thronicke, asked today (23) for voters to verify if the information provided by the other candidates in interviews, debates and platforms is true. According to her, the electorate needs to be “vaccinated” against false information to avoid being deceived.

“Good morning to you who, like me, are vaccinated against lying. If you haven’t already, I suggest you take the first dose: check out everything candidates are saying out there in interviews, debates and on the platforms. Don’t let them fool you again,” he wrote on social media.

This Tuesday, Thronicke underwent media training and recorded content for the free electoral program in São Paulo. Part of the recordings was made with the candidate for vice on the ticket, professor and economist Marcos Cintra.

Tomorrow, the candidate will participate in the inauguration of the campaign committee of the candidate for the Rio Grande do Sul state government, Eduardo Leite, in Porto Alegre.

Stay on top of the presidential candidates’ agenda this Tuesday.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Check out the Senate candidates for Santa Catarina

55 mins ago

Dollar drops to R$ 5.09 and closes at the lowest value in a week

1 hour ago

Check out the Senate candidates for Rio Grande do Sul

2 hours ago

Rio: deputy becomes defendant for gender violence against trans councilor

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.