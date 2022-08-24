Soraya Thronicke asks voters to check candidate statements

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for União Brazil, Soraya Thronicke, asked today (23) for voters to verify if the information provided by the other candidates in interviews, debates and platforms is true. According to her, the electorate needs to be “vaccinated” against false information to avoid being deceived.

“Good morning to you who, like me, are vaccinated against lying. If you haven’t already, I suggest you take the first dose: check out everything candidates are saying out there in interviews, debates and on the platforms. Don’t let them fool you again,” he wrote on social media.

This Tuesday, Thronicke underwent media training and recorded content for the free electoral program in São Paulo. Part of the recordings was made with the candidate for vice on the ticket, professor and economist Marcos Cintra.

Tomorrow, the candidate will participate in the inauguration of the campaign committee of the candidate for the Rio Grande do Sul state government, Eduardo Leite, in Porto Alegre.

Stay on top of the presidential candidates’ agenda this Tuesday.