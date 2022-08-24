TSE confirms presidential candidates’ time during election time

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approved today (23) the proposal for the distribution of free time on radio and television for candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. Advertising starts on August 26th and runs until September 29th.

The presentation of the time allocated to the campaign of the first round was presented last week during a public hearing promoted by the TSE. The time is calculated according to the representation of political parties in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the calculation, the distribution of the candidates’ daily time in the advertising blocks was established as follows:

– Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (3 minutes and 39 seconds) – Brazil da Esperança Coalition, formed by the Brazil da Esperança Federation (PT, PCdoB, PV), PSOL/Rede Federation, Solidarity, PSB, AGIR, Avante and Pros

– Jair Bolsonaro (2 minutes and 38 seconds) – Coalition for the Good of Brazil (PL, PP and Republicans);

– Simone Tebet (2 minutes and 20 seconds) – Brazil for All Coalition (MDB and PSDB-Cidadania Federation and Podemos;

– Soraya Thronicke (2 minutes and 10 seconds) – União Brazil;

– Ciro Gomes (52 seconds) – PDT

– Roberto Jefferson (25 seconds) – PTB

– Felipe D’Avila (22 seconds) – New

Candidates Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) did not meet the minimum requirements and will not have access to the election schedule. Under the barrier clause, the parties must obtain 1.5% of the valid votes in the last election in one-third of the states or nine elected deputies spread over one-third of the national territory.

Pablo Marçal (Pros) did not count. Under new management, the legend revoked his candidacy.

first day order

On August 26, the first day of the electoral period, the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will be presented in the following order: Roberto Jefferson, Soraya Thronicke, Felipe D’Avila, Lula, Simone Tebet, Bolsonaro and Ciro Gomes.