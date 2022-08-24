Felipe D’Avila discusses initiatives to support science and education

The presidential candidate for the New Party, Felipe D’Avila, fulfilled his agenda in Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday (23). In the morning, he visited the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics (Impa), in the Botanical Garden, in the south of the state capital.

He was received by the director general of Impa, Marcelo Viana, who presented the institution’s initiatives for the dissemination of mathematics through events that encourage the popularization of scientific culture in Brazilian society.

“IMPA is a great example of Brazil that works, because producing cutting-edge knowledge in Brazil with all the difficulties that one has in a country that has been cutting funding in research and development is really a great act of heroism by people who manage to make a institution of excellence like Impa”, said the presidential candidate.

The candidate highlighted that he will take some characteristics of Impa to his government plan if he is elected. “Ideas of how a public institution should function in the service of excellence and knowledge, the stimuli we need to create to encourage mathematics teachers in Brazil to discover talents in the Mathematics Olympiad, the issue of remuneration for professors and scholarship holders so that they can dedicate himself to the pursuit of excellence through mathematics”, he listed.

In the afternoon, D’Avila learned about initiatives by the non-governmental organization SER Alzira Aleluia, on Vidigal hill. With the motto Serving, Educating and Restarting (SER), the NGO works to promote citizenship through professional, educational, sports, artistic and cultural training. A school tutoring project for favela residents is developed by volunteers from the Partido Novo in partnership with the organization.

On social networks, the candidate also spoke out today in favor of a restructuring of the Unified Health System (SUS) that improves access to all stages of care. He highlighted the role of the private sector. “Up to 59% of high-complexity care takes place in philanthropic hospitals. We need to correct the remuneration models, based on a lagged table, which are preventing access to good care for the citizen”, he wrote.

In the state capital, D’Avila is still participating in the launch of the candidacies of his co-religionists George Neder for state deputy and Renê Freitas for federal deputy. The event takes place tonight at the Banco do Brazil Athletic Association (AABB), in the Lagoa neighborhood.

Article updated at 20:20 for additional information.