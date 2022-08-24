Lula promises return of PAC and Minha Casa Minha Vida

Candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PT, Lula met with civil construction businessmen in São Paulo. He received a document with proposals to stimulate the growth of the housing sector and stated that he will resume two programs created when he was president of the Republic, the Minha Casa Minha Vida and the Programa de Aceleração do Crescimento (PAC).

“The PAC was an extraordinary thing because it was not an infrastructure construction project designed from the office for the Presidency of the Republic. It was built with businessmen, governors and mayors. And that’s what I intend to resume, if we win the elections, starting on January 1st. [de 2023]”, said Lulu.

To businessmen, Lula also affirmed his willingness to resume Minha Casa, Minha Vida, a housing program aimed at low-income groups that was replaced in 2021 by the Casa Verde Amarela program. “The first thing I want to say to you is that Minha Casa Minha Vida is going to go back to being a government program,” said the candidate. “The State needs to surround itself with economic possibilities, to use its banks to help, either through the Union Budget, or through financing, we guarantee that houses can be built”.

Federative Pact

Lula preached the union of states, municipalities and the federal government in managing the country’s problems. He said that if he wins the election, he will hold a meeting with all governors, regardless of political party. “The second thing we are going to do is, in the first week after inauguration, a meeting with 27 state governors so that we can reestablish the federative pact in that country. It is important to convey to society the idea that governors and the president of the Republic will not be enemies”.

The candidate praised the company of Geraldo Alckmin, his vice-presidential candidate. In order to demonstrate a willingness to put aside ideological positions during his government, Lula praised the work of Alckmin when he was part of the PSDB and governed São Paulo. Lula said that “political opponents do not need to be enemies” and defended this union of all around the country’s development. “This joining together is the guarantee that we want to give that this country will stop discussing secondary matters and will start discussing what interests Brazilian society”.