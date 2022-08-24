BrazilBrazil

Sofia Manzano promises public policies for women

CMIO
1 minute read

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PCB, Sofia Manzano, defended today (23) the implementation of public policies for women. Among other actions, the candidate said that she intends to legalize abortion, “with the guarantee of care in the public health network, and an increase in maternity leave”.

The candidate also stated that she will implement policies that enable the emancipation of women from domestic work and the reduction of working hours. The proposals were published by the candidate on her social networks.

Sofia Manzano campaigned today in Porto Alegre. During the morning, she gave an interview to Rádio Gaúcha and Jornal do Comércio. She had lunch with the PCB candidates from Rio Grande do Sul, in the historic center, and was interviewed, in the early afternoon, by the newspaper Correio do Povo. In the evening, she launched her political program.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

