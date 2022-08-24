Pablo Marçal intends to eliminate food taxes if elected

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by PROS, Pablo Marçal, reaffirmed today (23) that he intends to eliminate food taxes. On a visit to the city of Carapicuíba, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, the candidate also pointed out that the poorest are the ones who pay the most taxes.

“Those who pay the most tax are the poor. The government has the power to lower taxes. We want to eliminate as many food items as possible that the poorest people put at home”, said the candidate in a conversation with residents of the city.

Marçal, this morning, gave an interview via telephone to Folha do DF. In the afternoon, he went to Carapicuíba and recorded material for the political campaign. In the evening, he was interviewed by Gazeta do Povo.

Stay on top of the presidential candidates’ agenda for this Tuesday.