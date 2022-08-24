Rio: Gabriel Monteiro’s alternate is sworn in in the City Council

The City Council of Rio de Janeiro swore in today (23) the councilor Matheus Gabriel Silva (PSD), known as Matheus Floriano. He took over from former councilor Gabriel Monteiro, who was impeached last Thursday (18) for conduct incompatible with parliamentary decorum.

Matheus Floriano, 37, is the son of former federal deputy Francisco Floriano (DEM) and adopted his father’s surname, an evangelical pastor. He was elected PSD alternate in the 2020 elections with 7,086 votes.

Previously, Matheus was a councilor between April 2019 and May 2020, taking over from Carlo Caiado (DEM), when he served in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj). Caiado is currently president of the Rio de Janeiro City Council.

Matheus said that he did not want to take office under these conditions, but that he is happy to be able to honor the votes he had and to be able to work for the population. “I want to contribute to the discussion of the Master Plan, a very important milestone for the development of our city, as well as implement new ideas to help small and micro entrepreneurs in our city, above all by simplifying the business environment”, said the sworn councilor.

For Caiado, Floriano’s arrival will be a gain for the important discussions that will be on the agenda in the Chamber in this second semester. “Matheus Floriano has already acted as a parliamentarian and had a brilliant role. I’m sure he will bring quality and knowledge to help us, for example, in the discussion of the Master Plan review, which will impact the sustainable, economic and urban development of our city”, he said.

Investigation

Matheus Floriano is investigated by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, suspected of having received money from the State Center for Statistics, Research and Training of Public Servants of Rio de Janeiro (Ceperj). The suspicion is that he would have been one of the beneficiaries of a scheme that diverted more than R$ 280 million from the state public coffers and with direct payment at the cash register.

When questioned today, before taking office on the MPRJ investigation, Matheus said he was working at the State Labor Department when he was dismissed in December last year to assume the new post at Ceperj in January. He said that he filled out several documents to prove his competence for the position of economist and that he actually worked.

The Rio de Janeiro Justice determined earlier this month that Ceperj suspend payments “in the mouth of the box” for temporary workers. Conditions were also imposed for new hires.

The preliminary decision was signed by Judge Roseli Nalin, of the 15th Public Treasury Court of the Capital. She responded to a request made in a lawsuit filed by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) that points to a lack of transparency from the creation of a “secret payroll” involving more than 18,000 positions.