President participates in ceremony of the arrival of the heart of D. Pedro I

President Jair Bolsonaro participated, today (23), in the ceremony of arrival of the heart of Dom Pedro I, in commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil. The heart, preserved in a glass capsule, arrived at the Planalto Palace with the honors of heads of state. The organ was brought by the ramp of the Palácio do Planalto, received by Bolsonaro and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

At Itamaraty, the organ weighing around 9 kilos will be displayed inside a glass capsule, kept in an air-conditioned room specially prepared for the occasion and under the surveillance of the Federal Police (PF). On September 7, the date of Brazil‘s independence, the heart will be at an event, alongside other invited heads of state.

After the ceremony in the Planalto, the emperor’s heart returned to the Itamaraty, where it will initially be exposed to authorities and guests from the diplomatic corps, in the Sala Santiago Dantas, air-conditioned to serve as an exhibition and crypt. Among the guests are members of the imperial family.

On some days, the site will be open to scheduled visits by students from schools in the Federal District and, on weekends, the visit will be open to the general public.

