Covid-19: Brazil records 20,200 cases and 203 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 20,200 new cases of the disease and 203 deaths. According to a survey by the Ministry of Health released today (23), the country accumulates 34.3 million confirmed cases and 682,800 deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. Recovered cases total 33.2 million (97% of cases).

The bulletin did not bring updated data from Tocantins.

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of accumulated cases and deaths, with 6 million and 173,970, respectively. In terms of number of cases, the highest rates are in Minas Gerais (3.8 million cases and 63,400 deaths); Paraná (2.7 million cases and 44.9 thousand deaths), Rio Grande do Sul (2.6 million cases and 40.7 thousand deaths) and Rio de Janeiro (2.7 million and 75,319).

The lowest rates are in Acre (148,591 cases and 2,027 deaths), Roraima (174,403 cases and 2,167 deaths) and Amapá (177,991 cases and 2,158 deaths).





Vaccination

According to data released by the Ministry of Health, 475 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 were applied, 179 million of which were the first dose; 160.2 million from the second dose, plus 105.8 million from the first booster dose and 20 million from the second booster dose.